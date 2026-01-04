Orange Jordan launches the “Digital Inclusion Guide” in Braille to enhance the experience of customers with visual impairments

In a step that reflects its commitment to creating a positive impact on society, Orange Jordan announced, coinciding with World Braille Day, the launch of the “Digital Inclusion Guide” in Braille across all its stores throughout the Kingdom. This initiative aims to enhance the experience of customers with visual impairments and empower them with seamless access to its digital services, as part of its umbrella of solutions and initiatives for the inclusion of persons with disabilities, “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled.”

The guide aims to empower customers with visual impairments by enabling them to easily identify devices, applications, services, and stores designed to enhance inclusion, ensuring a comprehensive and seamless experience across Orange Jordan’s retail stores and digital platforms. It features several accessibility-supporting elements, including sign language in both Arabic and English, a vocalization (audio reading) feature, as well as a printed Braille edition. The Braille version of the guide will be available by the end of January 2026 at Orange stores, in addition to the company’s website.

Orange Jordan emphasized that this step comes as part of its promise-driven approach of delivering on its commitments, through the development of practical solutions that create a positive and sustainable impact on society. It further reinforces digital inclusion as a core pillar of the company’s strategy, reflecting its efforts to promote equal opportunities in access to technology and digital services for persons with disabilities, and to empower them to access its digital solutions with ease and independence. Orange Jordan believes that true technology is technology that is accessible to everyone, without exception.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.