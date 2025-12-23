بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Jordan continues supporting youth and wraps up the YO Ma’ak tour with interactive experiences at universities

Orange Jordan concluded its YO Ma’ak university tour dedicated to youth, highlighting the company’s commitment to staying close to this segment and supporting their digital lifestyle. The YO Ma’ak lines offered flexible and easy-to-use communication options that meet young people’s daily needs, along with exclusive benefits including high-speed internet, bundle rollover, and entertainment and commercial offers tailored for youth. The experience was delivered through interactive activities organized by the company across several Jordanian universities, including the University of Jordan, the Hashemite University, Yarmouk University, and Mutah University.

During the tour, the Orange Dynamo team delivered a range of interactive activities that enabled students to experience the value created by Orange’s services for customers and how these services contribute to addressing customer needs and facilitating everyday communication. The team also provided students with the opportunity to subscribe to the lines on the spot, alongside activities featuring rewards and competitions in a vibrant, youth-focused atmosphere, with a strong emphasis on delivering outstanding customer experience.

Orange Jordan emphasized that this tour reflects its commitment to maintaining a strong on-ground presence among customers, particularly youth, by expanding its 5G coverage and delivering advanced digital services that keep pace with their evolving needs. This approach further strengthens Orange Jordan’s position as the true responsible digital leader that is always focused on digitally empowering customers.

The company expressed its pride in being the first telecom provider in the Kingdom to offer free 5G service to YO Ma’ak subscribers, underscoring its leadership in the telecom sector and its commitment to advancing the digital experience in Jordan.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.


