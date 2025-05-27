Orange Jordan Announces the Inauguration of the Kingdom’s Newest, Most Sustainable and Secure Data Center

Under the patronage of H.E. Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat, Orange Jordan inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Data Center in the Ain Al-Basha district of Al-Balqa Governorate, on the site formerly known as the Al-Baqa’a Satellite Station. This milestone marks a significant leap forward and reaffirms the company’s sustained leadership in digital transformation and its commitment to strengthening sustainable technological infrastructure that drives economic growth.

The center was inaugurated in the presence of H.E. the French Ambassador to Jordan, Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, H.E. Chairman of the board and CEO of the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC), Eng. Bassam Alsarhan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orange, Eng. Jacques Aschenbroich, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa, Eng. Jérôme Hénique, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Telecom Company – Orange Jordan, Raslan Deiranieh, and the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, members of the executive management team, and several esteemed guests, along with several media representatives.

The center, designed with a modular and scalable architecture, features advanced environmental and operational systems. Such features include double thermal insulation, energy-efficient smart cooling, and waste heat recovery to reduce carbon emissions. Built on a site that is rooted back to 1972, the facility is engineered to withstand environmental risks such as earthquakes and flooding, ensuring uninterrupted business operations. To safeguard digital assets, it offers multi-layered security with double-gated entry, 24/7 surveillance, and access managed by a secure operations center.

This facility is more than just an infrastructure. It offers the colocation of customers dedicated workspaces, meeting rooms, hoteling services with full catering, and even sports activities with full cycling track on an 80,000 square-meter campus.

The CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Eng. Jérôme Hénique stressed that the inauguration of this new Data Center is a strategic leap forward, building on Orange’s successful legacy of digital leadership in Jordan. He further added that this facility is a critical pillar in Orange’s long-term regional strategy, designed to provide the resilient, high-performance digital infrastructure that will not only empower businesses to grow but also solidify Jordan’s role as the regional hub for data and digital services.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, expressed his pride in inaugurating this center which is in alignment with the “Lead the Future” strategy’s goals. This step reinforces the company’s position as the true responsible digital leader in the Kingdom. He also explained that the new data center is designed to accommodate 500 racks with a total capacity of 5 megawatts, meeting the growing needs of the business sector. This could be materialized by supporting them with innovative digital solutions that keep pace with rapid growth while fulfilling the requirements of various industries.

The inauguration of this center builds on the company’s track record of excellence in this field. Several of its data centers have obtained key international certifications such as Tier III, ISO, and LEED.