Orange Jordan Welcomes the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship

Orange Jordan is proud of its strategic and long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, which reflects the strong ties between the public and private sectors. In this context, the company welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat, at its headquarters in the Boulevard – Al Abdali.

This visit embodied the ongoing endeavors of both parties to strengthen their partnership and contribute to the growth in the national economy and entrepreneurship landscapes. Orange showcased its innovative projects and shed light on its milestones in the digital arena playing a pivotal role in leading Jordan to be a regional technology hub.

The discussions between both parties highlighted the future plans including the launch of more initiatives that build upon the progress in digitization accomplished over the past decades.

His Excellency Eng. Smeirat valued Orange’s pivotal role in elevating the digital economy and entrepreneurship scenes. He also expressed his appreciation of the company’s continued efforts toward empowering young males and females to unleash their full potential and bring their creativity and innovation to life being the driving force for this development.

From his side, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, expressed his gratitude to His Excellency for the unwavering support of the Ministry to lay the foundation for a sustainable digital economy and an encouraging entrepreneurial environment. He further expressed his pride in this 25-year partnership aiming at leveraging expertise to support digital transformation, contributing to building a technological future for Jordan.

