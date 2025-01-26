بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. الرئيسية
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan Welcomes the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship

منذ 56 ثانية
Orange Jordan Welcomes the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship

Orange Jordan is proud of its strategic and long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, which reflects the strong ties between the public and private sectors. In this context, the company welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat, at its headquarters in the Boulevard – Al Abdali.

This visit embodied the ongoing endeavors of both parties to strengthen their partnership and contribute to the growth in the national economy and entrepreneurship landscapes. Orange showcased its innovative projects and shed light on its milestones in the digital arena playing a pivotal role in leading Jordan to be a regional technology hub.

The discussions between both parties highlighted the future plans including the launch of more initiatives that build upon the progress in digitization accomplished over the past decades.

His Excellency Eng. Smeirat valued Orange’s pivotal role in elevating the digital economy and entrepreneurship scenes. He also expressed his appreciation of the company’s continued efforts toward empowering young males and females to unleash their full potential and bring their creativity and innovation to life being the driving force for this development.

From his side, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, expressed his gratitude to His Excellency for the unwavering support of the Ministry to lay the foundation for a sustainable digital economy and an encouraging entrepreneurial environment. He further expressed his pride in this 25-year partnership aiming at leveraging expertise to support digital transformation, contributing to building a technological future for Jordan.

To learn more, please visit our website www.orange.jo.e: www.orange.jo.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
20:45

الحنيطي يزور لواء الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان/ التدخل السريع

20:36

أبو علي خلال لقاء الصناعيين حول الفوترة الملتزم يتعامل مع ملتزم

20:32

الهواري يجري تشكيلات واسعة في إدارة التأمين الصحي

20:29

سلطة العقبة: عطاء لتحسين الشواطئ الجنوبية ومخطط للشاطئ الأوسط

20:19

تعليق المساعدات الأمريكية يوقف مشاريع USAID في الأردن

20:08

البريد الأردني يبحث تنفيذ مشروع العنونة الوطنية

19:38

البكار: تصاريح العمالة الوافدة للمصانع من خلال غرفة صناعة الأردن

19:34

أورنج الأردن تستقبل معالي وزير الاقتصاد الرقمي والريادة

19:31

توافق أردني سوري .. تسهيل اجراءات الحدود واستئناف عمل المنطقة الحرة

19:26

31% من أنواع الطيور المسجلة في المملكة موجودة في واحة أيلة

19:20

وزير الخارجية: رفضنا للتهجير ثابت لا يتغير

19:18

مسؤول في الجهاد الإسلامي: تم التوصل لاتفاق بخصوص المحتجزة أربيل يهود

وفيات
وفيات الأحد 26-1-2025وفيات الجمعة 24-1-2025وفيات الاربعاء 22-1-2025وفيات الثلاثاء 21-1-2025اللواء المتقاعد عامر محمد جلوق في ذمة الله