Orange Jordan & Crown Prince Foundation Collaborate to Implement Youth Empowerment Training Program in Jordanian Governorates

OrangeJordanand the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a training program that is aimed at enhancing youth’s economic participation. The program will focus on elevating youth’s digital skillsand will be put into practice in several Jordanian governorates empowering females and males economically and digitally being one of the main key pillars of both parties’ work to offer them the opportunity to play a more effective role in the national growth process.

The signing ceremony was held at the CPF’s headquarters on Tuesday,July 16th. Orange Jordan’s CEO Philippe Mansour signed the agreement on behalf of the company, and the CEO Dr. Tamam Mango on behalf of CPF.

According to the MOU, Orange Jordan will provide digital training to young women and men on the essential skills that fulfill the needs of the labor market and keep pace with global trends. The program will be offered in collaboration with CPF offices starting from Karak, Ajloun, and Mafraq, and it will expand to other governorates in the near future. The first batch will comprise 60 trainees,enabling females and males to access the labor market and secure broader opportunities within the private sector after graduation.

This agreement aligns with the vision of both parties to build a generation that is aware, belonging, confident, and responsible. The goal is to enable new generations to be the spark of change that transforms local communities and creates opportunities supported by technology.

Following the signing of the agreement, Orange Jordan stressed onthe importance of this milestone, which is placed at the heart of the company’s impact-driven CSR model. This step comes amidst national pride in the Silver Jubilee that marks His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein’s assumption of his constitutional powers.

CPFemphasized that this partnership aligns seamlessly with the Foundation’s mission to strengthen collaborations with the private sector. Such alliances have demonstrated significant positive developmental impacts, providing high-quality opportunities for young men and women across various governorates, thereby fostering inclusive growth and empowerment.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan strives to work through a partnership-focused approach collaborating with national institutions and various organizations that share the same vision to expand the reach of its programs. In this context, the company has recently announced new partnerships to enhance the skills of females and males all over Jordan enabling them to join the labor market.

