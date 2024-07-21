بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. الرئيسية
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan & Crown Prince Foundation Collaborate to Implement Youth Empowerment Training Program in Jordanian Governorates

21 يوليو 2024
Orange Jordan & Crown Prince Foundation Collaborate to Implement Youth Empowerment Training Program in Jordanian Governorates

Orange Jordan & Crown Prince Foundation Collaborate to Implement Youth Empowerment Training Program in Jordanian Governorates

OrangeJordanand the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a training program that is aimed at enhancing youth’s economic participation. The program will focus on elevating youth’s digital skillsand will be put into practice in several Jordanian governorates empowering females and males economically and digitally being one of the main key pillars of both parties’ work to offer them the opportunity to play a more effective role in the national growth process.

The signing ceremony was held at the CPF’s headquarters on Tuesday,July 16th. Orange Jordan’s CEO Philippe Mansour signed the agreement on behalf of the company, and the CEO Dr. Tamam Mango on behalf of CPF.

According to the MOU, Orange Jordan will provide digital training to young women and men on the essential skills that fulfill the needs of the labor market and keep pace with global trends. The program will be offered in collaboration with CPF offices starting from Karak, Ajloun, and Mafraq, and it will expand to other governorates in the near future. The first batch will comprise 60 trainees,enabling females and males to access the labor market and secure broader opportunities within the private sector after graduation.

This agreement aligns with the vision of both parties to build a generation that is aware, belonging, confident, and responsible. The goal is to enable new generations to be the spark of change that transforms local communities and creates opportunities supported by technology.

Following the signing of the agreement, Orange Jordan stressed onthe importance of this milestone, which is placed at the heart of the company’s impact-driven CSR model. This step comes amidst national pride in the Silver Jubilee that marks His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein’s assumption of his constitutional powers.

CPFemphasized that this partnership aligns seamlessly with the Foundation’s mission to strengthen collaborations with the private sector. Such alliances have demonstrated significant positive developmental impacts, providing high-quality opportunities for young men and women across various governorates, thereby fostering inclusive growth and empowerment.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan strives to work through a partnership-focused approach collaborating with national institutions and various organizations that share the same vision to expand the reach of its programs. In this context, the company has recently announced new partnerships to enhance the skills of females and males all over Jordan enabling them to join the labor market.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
17:00

تماشياً مع توجيهات الملك لحماية الأمن الوطني .. الفنادق الأردنية والأردنية لمكافحة المخدرات توقعان مذكرة تفاهم

16:57

لقاء ميثاقي في منزل آل أبوحليمة مع نخبة من رابطة أهالي العباسية

16:56

مقاتلات إسرائيلية تحلق فوق بيروت على علو منخفض

16:49

ارتفاع أسعار الذهب محلياً 50 قرشا في التسعيرة المسائية

16:49

افتتاح نوعي لفعاليات البرنامج الثقافي في “مهرجان جرش”

16:46

نتالي سمعان تطرب جمهور جرش بليلة طربية تراثية جمهور جرش على موعد مع ليلة طربية تراثية تحيها الفنانة الأردنية نتالي سمعان

16:46

الاحتلال: حوادث إطلاق النار بالضفة ارتفعت بنسبة 330%

16:22

التهتموني تبحث مع جمعية المستثمرين الأردنية توفير خدمات النقل العام

16:13

كارثة جديدة بعد اكتشاف فيروس شلل الأطفال في مياه الصرف الصحي بغزة

15:59

قريبا جدا .. دفتر خدمة العلم سيكون على تطبيق سند

15:47

المراجعة لتصويب الأخطاء ضرور وطنية

15:37

المباشرة بتنفيذ عطاء خلطة أسفلتية لشوارع السلط

وفيات
وفيات الثلاثاء 23-7-2024وفيات الإثنين 22-7-2024رحيل الدكتور خالد القضاة: المفكر والصحفي والمترجم الفوري العالميوزير الداخلية مازن الفراية ينعي مدير عام دائرة الأحوال المدنية والجوازات السابق فهد العموشمدير الاحوال المدنية السابق فهد العموش في ذمة الله