Orange Jordan Releases Ramadan 2026 Commercial “Dayman Ma’ak”

Welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, Orange Jordan launched this year’s commercial under the title “Dayman Ma’ak”, which conveyed the essence of true connection, alongside values of togetherness and support. The commercial featured artists Aziz Maraka and Mira Habash, confirming the company’s commitment to supporting young Jordanian talents and continuing its strong approach to empowering youth and enhancing their capabilities.

The central theme of the commercial, as Orange Jordan confirmed, is uninterrupted communication, and sharing all happy moments together across all seasons. This comes as part of the company’s role as the true responsible digital leader in Kingdom, highlighting the importance of Internet and Telecom networks in this digital age to stay connected with everyone throughout all occasions around the world.

Notably, in addition to the commercial, the company also welcomed the holy month by launching an exclusive campaign under the title “Great Prizes Await You with Orange this Ramadan!” offering exceptional rewards for new and existing customers of Mobile and Home Internet plans, reflecting the company’s commitment for delivering unmatched customer service and a unique experience.

You can watch the full commercial here: https://youtu.be/AoBAx41hmX0

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo