بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan Releases Ramadan 2026 Commercial “Dayman Ma’ak”

ساعتين ago
Orange Jordan Releases Ramadan 2026 Commercial “Dayman Ma’ak”

Welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, Orange Jordan launched this year’s commercial under the title “Dayman Ma’ak”, which conveyed the essence of true connection, alongside values of togetherness and support. The commercial featured artists Aziz Maraka and Mira Habash, confirming the company’s commitment to supporting young Jordanian talents and continuing its strong approach to empowering youth and enhancing their capabilities.

The central theme of the commercial, as Orange Jordan confirmed, is uninterrupted communication, and sharing all happy moments together across all seasons. This comes as part of the company’s role as the true responsible digital leader in Kingdom, highlighting the importance of Internet and Telecom networks in this digital age to stay connected with everyone throughout all occasions around the world.

Notably, in addition to the commercial, the company also welcomed the holy month by launching an exclusive campaign under the title “Great Prizes Await You with Orange this Ramadan!” offering exceptional rewards for new and existing customers of Mobile and Home Internet plans, reflecting the company’s commitment for delivering unmatched customer service and a unique experience.

You can watch the full commercial here: https://youtu.be/AoBAx41hmX0

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
12:55

البدور يصطحب الأميران هاري وميغان ومدير منظمة الصحة العالمية في جولة داخل مركز علاج الإدمان

12:49

فيديو الحرامي يصدم المصريين.. تدلى من أعلى برج سكني

12:43

كيم جونغ أون: قد نمحو كوريا الجنوبية كليا إذا تعرضت لنا

12:33

مسؤول كبير في الشاباك يشارك بتهريب بضائع لغزة

12:23

طهران : المفاوضات مع واشنطن ستتناول الملف النووي فقط

12:18

كوريا الجنوبية والإمارات توقعان مذكرة تعاون دفاعي بقيمة 35 مليار دولار

12:13

اتفاقية لإنشاء فرع إنتاجي في الحسينية يوفر 100 فرصة عمل

12:09

الحكمة تسجل نمواً في إيرادات المجموعة وأرباحها وتعلن عن برنامج لإعادة شراء أسهم وتغييرات قيادية

11:34

الأمير هاري وزوجته يبدآن زيارة إنسانية في الأردن

11:27

كابيتال بنك يعزز الثقافة الصحية لموظفيه بجلسة توعوية بالتعاون مع مؤسسة الحسين للسرطان‎

11:19

العجارمة: المخدرات تهدد المستقبل وخطة لتحصين طلبة المدارس

11:15

105.20 دينار سعر الذهب عيار 21 بالسوق المحلية

وفيات
وفيات الخميس 26-2-2026وفيات الأربعاء 25-2-2026وفيات الثلاثاء 24-2-2026وفيات الاثنين 23-2-2026وفيات الأحد 22-2-2026